Santa Monica, CA
928 24TH Street
Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:21 AM

928 24TH Street

928 24th Street · No Longer Available
Location

928 24th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Northeast Santa Monica

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
Wonderfully bright & spacious 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath home in the Franklin school district. Excellent open floor plan with generously sized rooms & an ideal layout. Living room with fireplace & wet bar is perfect for entertaining, as is the large formal dining room. Huge, sunny, chef's kitchen features stainless appliances including a full-sized Sub-Zero & dual dishwashers, center island, separate breakfast bar & charming breakfast room. A large family room with built-in entertainment center has French doors opening to a lovely covered patio with BBQ. Office with built-ins & ~ bath also serves as a 5th bedroom on the main level. Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms. The master suite features a cedar sauna, fireplace, balcony, two walk-in closets & a spacious bath with soaking tub, dual sinks & make-up vanity. Large, private, grassy backyard with a 3-car garage plus 2-car parking pad. This welcoming home is perfect for entertaining & comfortable SoCal living. Freshly painted and move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 928 24TH Street have any available units?
928 24TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 928 24TH Street have?
Some of 928 24TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 928 24TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
928 24TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 928 24TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 928 24TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 928 24TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 928 24TH Street offers parking.
Does 928 24TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 928 24TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 928 24TH Street have a pool?
No, 928 24TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 928 24TH Street have accessible units?
No, 928 24TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 928 24TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 928 24TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 928 24TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 928 24TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.

