928 24TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage sauna

Wonderfully bright & spacious 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath home in the Franklin school district. Excellent open floor plan with generously sized rooms & an ideal layout. Living room with fireplace & wet bar is perfect for entertaining, as is the large formal dining room. Huge, sunny, chef's kitchen features stainless appliances including a full-sized Sub-Zero & dual dishwashers, center island, separate breakfast bar & charming breakfast room. A large family room with built-in entertainment center has French doors opening to a lovely covered patio with BBQ. Office with built-ins & ~ bath also serves as a 5th bedroom on the main level. Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms. The master suite features a cedar sauna, fireplace, balcony, two walk-in closets & a spacious bath with soaking tub, dual sinks & make-up vanity. Large, private, grassy backyard with a 3-car garage plus 2-car parking pad. This welcoming home is perfect for entertaining & comfortable SoCal living. Freshly painted and move-in ready!