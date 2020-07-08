All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 908 14th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
908 14th St
Last updated June 5 2019 at 8:43 AM

908 14th St

908 14th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Wilshire-Montana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

908 14th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Description

Multi-level contemporary townhouse features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and bonus loft. Living, dining and kitchen have wood flooring. Living room has 2 story window, fireplace and dry bar. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, wood cabinets. Dining room has high ceilings and leads to a private patio. Take the stairs to a loft level. Both bedrooms have new wood laminate floors, private balconies, large closets. In-unit, full size washer and dryer. 2 parking spaces in secured community garage. Central air/heat. Tenant pays water, gas and electric. Pet friendly. Call or text for showing!
Features

Pet Friendly Hardwood floors Balcony / patio Fireplace Gated access/park Air conditioning Dishwasher Refrigerator Washer/Dryer Parking: 2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 14th St have any available units?
908 14th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 908 14th St have?
Some of 908 14th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 14th St currently offering any rent specials?
908 14th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 14th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 14th St is pet friendly.
Does 908 14th St offer parking?
Yes, 908 14th St offers parking.
Does 908 14th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 908 14th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 14th St have a pool?
No, 908 14th St does not have a pool.
Does 908 14th St have accessible units?
No, 908 14th St does not have accessible units.
Does 908 14th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 14th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 908 14th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 908 14th St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at Avo
1446 Yale Street
Santa Monica, CA 90404
2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90403
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402
NMS 1427
1427 7th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles