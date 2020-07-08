908 14th St

Amenities

Multi-level contemporary townhouse features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and bonus loft. Living, dining and kitchen have wood flooring. Living room has 2 story window, fireplace and dry bar. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, wood cabinets. Dining room has high ceilings and leads to a private patio. Take the stairs to a loft level. Both bedrooms have new wood laminate floors, private balconies, large closets. In-unit, full size washer and dryer. 2 parking spaces in secured community garage. Central air/heat. Tenant pays water, gas and electric. Pet friendly. Call or text for showing!

