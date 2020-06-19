Rent Calculator
905 BERKELEY Street
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:03 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
905 BERKELEY Street
905 Berkeley Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
905 Berkeley Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Northeast Santa Monica
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Available for Lease Feb 15 2020. Tenant to perform own due diligence regarding square footage, school boundaries, and school enrollment. Pets are considered.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 10 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 905 BERKELEY Street have any available units?
905 BERKELEY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Santa Monica, CA
.
What amenities does 905 BERKELEY Street have?
Some of 905 BERKELEY Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 905 BERKELEY Street currently offering any rent specials?
905 BERKELEY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 BERKELEY Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 BERKELEY Street is pet friendly.
Does 905 BERKELEY Street offer parking?
Yes, 905 BERKELEY Street offers parking.
Does 905 BERKELEY Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 905 BERKELEY Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 BERKELEY Street have a pool?
Yes, 905 BERKELEY Street has a pool.
Does 905 BERKELEY Street have accessible units?
No, 905 BERKELEY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 905 BERKELEY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 BERKELEY Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 905 BERKELEY Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 905 BERKELEY Street does not have units with air conditioning.
