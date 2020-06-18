All apartments in Santa Monica
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
900 EUCLID Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

900 EUCLID Street

900 Euclid Street · No Longer Available
Location

900 Euclid Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Front-facing remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath, single level condo for lease in the heart of Santa Monica neighborhood. Hardwood floors and custom kitchen cabinetry - custom window blinds, recessed lighting, newer double pane windows - high ceilings throughout -elegantly appointed finishes and details in this modern home. Great closet space, two-car side by side parking - front-facing balcony - two wall-hung flat-screen TV's included! Master bedroom is carpeted, has en suite bathroom -separate shower/tub with his/hers closets. This is a first floor (raised building), corner unit condo near Montana Ave shopping district. Bonus room can be used as an office or den. Secured building and secured parking with elevator and trash shoot with community laundry(s). Ideal Santa Monica location near schools, shopping, hospitals and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 EUCLID Street have any available units?
900 EUCLID Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 900 EUCLID Street have?
Some of 900 EUCLID Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 EUCLID Street currently offering any rent specials?
900 EUCLID Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 EUCLID Street pet-friendly?
No, 900 EUCLID Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 900 EUCLID Street offer parking?
Yes, 900 EUCLID Street offers parking.
Does 900 EUCLID Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 EUCLID Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 EUCLID Street have a pool?
No, 900 EUCLID Street does not have a pool.
Does 900 EUCLID Street have accessible units?
No, 900 EUCLID Street does not have accessible units.
Does 900 EUCLID Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 EUCLID Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 900 EUCLID Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 900 EUCLID Street does not have units with air conditioning.
