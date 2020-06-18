900 EUCLID Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking

Front-facing remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath, single level condo for lease in the heart of Santa Monica neighborhood. Hardwood floors and custom kitchen cabinetry - custom window blinds, recessed lighting, newer double pane windows - high ceilings throughout -elegantly appointed finishes and details in this modern home. Great closet space, two-car side by side parking - front-facing balcony - two wall-hung flat-screen TV's included! Master bedroom is carpeted, has en suite bathroom -separate shower/tub with his/hers closets. This is a first floor (raised building), corner unit condo near Montana Ave shopping district. Bonus room can be used as an office or den. Secured building and secured parking with elevator and trash shoot with community laundry(s). Ideal Santa Monica location near schools, shopping, hospitals and more!