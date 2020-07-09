Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Sunny Santa Monica living right off trendy Montana Ave! 827 10th St in Santa Monica is walking distances from some of the most popular shopping destinations in Los Angeles. This 2bed +1bath front unit with large balcony. Hardwood floors in living room and hallway, carpet in bedrooms, stove and fridge provided. One parking space.Comes with stove and fridge only.



Short commute to 3rd St Promenade and Santa Monica Place, as well as the Santa Monica Beach and Pier. Enjoy fun dining at places such as Rosti Santa Monica, Kreation Kafe, and Fathers Office, just a few minutes by foot! Easy access to public transportation: Santa Monica Big Blue Bus, Metro Bus, and Metro Expo Line (downtown LA without sitting in traffic). Use Interstate 10 for freeway access. Local higher learning institutions include Santa Monica College, UCLA, LMU, USC, and many more.



