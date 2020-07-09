All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated September 26 2019 at 6:25 PM

827 10th St

827 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

827 10th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sunny Santa Monica living right off trendy Montana Ave! 827 10th St in Santa Monica is walking distances from some of the most popular shopping destinations in Los Angeles. This 2bed +1bath front unit with large balcony. Hardwood floors in living room and hallway, carpet in bedrooms, stove and fridge provided. One parking space.Comes with stove and fridge only.

Short commute to 3rd St Promenade and Santa Monica Place, as well as the Santa Monica Beach and Pier. Enjoy fun dining at places such as Rosti Santa Monica, Kreation Kafe, and Fathers Office, just a few minutes by foot! Easy access to public transportation: Santa Monica Big Blue Bus, Metro Bus, and Metro Expo Line (downtown LA without sitting in traffic). Use Interstate 10 for freeway access. Local higher learning institutions include Santa Monica College, UCLA, LMU, USC, and many more.

Call or email to make an appointment!

(RLNE3237075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 10th St have any available units?
827 10th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 827 10th St have?
Some of 827 10th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 10th St currently offering any rent specials?
827 10th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 10th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 827 10th St is pet friendly.
Does 827 10th St offer parking?
Yes, 827 10th St offers parking.
Does 827 10th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 827 10th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 10th St have a pool?
No, 827 10th St does not have a pool.
Does 827 10th St have accessible units?
No, 827 10th St does not have accessible units.
Does 827 10th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 827 10th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 827 10th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 827 10th St does not have units with air conditioning.

