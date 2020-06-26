Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage media room some paid utils

Live in the middle of all the action! Available now lower 2bed plus 2bath. 11th St and trendy Montana Ave. Enjoy a well maintained building with 2 contact car garage parking included! 824 11th St #1 has hardwood floors throughout, granite counter tops and comes with a stove and fridge.



Laundry is on site. The famous Santa Monica Beach and Pier is only 11 blocks away – why wait until your next vacation when you can work up your tan year round?

824 11th St places the kids eligible for the award winning Santa Monica-Malibu School District. Other nearby schools includes the famous Crossroads School, New Roads School, and St Monica’s Catholic School. Minutes to Santa Monica College and easy access to UCLA. Easy access to Santa Monica Big Blue Bus, Los Angeles Metro bus line, and the new Metro Expo line.

Nearby restaurants and attractions include Kreation Kafe, Aero Theater, the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage, Art’s Table, and (of course) the shopping available all along Montana. Schedule an appointment to view today – this unit won’t stay available long!

We love our furry friends, but, unfortunately, no pets allowed.



LA's Best Property Management, INC. #01871815



