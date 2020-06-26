All apartments in Santa Monica
824 11th St
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:35 AM

824 11th St

824 11th Street · (310) 699-0643
Location

824 11th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Live in the middle of all the action! Available now lower 2bed plus 2bath. 11th St and trendy Montana Ave. Enjoy a well maintained building with 2 contact car garage parking included! 824 11th St #1 has hardwood floors throughout, granite counter tops and comes with a stove and fridge.

Laundry is on site. The famous Santa Monica Beach and Pier is only 11 blocks away – why wait until your next vacation when you can work up your tan year round?
824 11th St places the kids eligible for the award winning Santa Monica-Malibu School District. Other nearby schools includes the famous Crossroads School, New Roads School, and St Monica’s Catholic School. Minutes to Santa Monica College and easy access to UCLA. Easy access to Santa Monica Big Blue Bus, Los Angeles Metro bus line, and the new Metro Expo line.
Nearby restaurants and attractions include Kreation Kafe, Aero Theater, the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage, Art’s Table, and (of course) the shopping available all along Montana. Schedule an appointment to view today – this unit won’t stay available long!
We love our furry friends, but, unfortunately, no pets allowed.

LA's Best Property Management, INC. #01871815

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2853816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 11th St have any available units?
824 11th St has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 824 11th St have?
Some of 824 11th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 11th St currently offering any rent specials?
824 11th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 11th St pet-friendly?
No, 824 11th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 824 11th St offer parking?
Yes, 824 11th St offers parking.
Does 824 11th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 824 11th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 11th St have a pool?
No, 824 11th St does not have a pool.
Does 824 11th St have accessible units?
No, 824 11th St does not have accessible units.
Does 824 11th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 824 11th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 824 11th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 824 11th St does not have units with air conditioning.
