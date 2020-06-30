820 Bay Street

Amenities

Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom + loft tri-level townhome in the heart of Santa Monica! This property is just one mile from the Santa Monica Pier and 3rd Street Promenade. All new laminate flooring, fresh paint, refrigerator, washer, dryer, soft close cabinets, and countertops throughout. There is a first-floor bedroom with a full bathroom and an attached two-car garage, washer/dryer, and plenty of storage. The Master bedroom is located on the second floor and features a walk-in closet and a jetted tub. Both bedrooms are en suite. The 3rd level has a walk-in closet and an outdoor deck that would be perfect for entertaining or relaxing and feeling the ocean breeze. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, and conveniently located near freeways. Owner Pays Trash and Water. Tenant Pays Electric and Gas. Owner Pays Trash and Water. Tenant Pays Electric and Gas.