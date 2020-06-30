All apartments in Santa Monica
820 Bay Street
820 Bay Street

820 Bay Street · No Longer Available
Location

820 Bay Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Sunset Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom + loft tri-level townhome in the heart of Santa Monica! This property is just one mile from the Santa Monica Pier and 3rd Street Promenade. All new laminate flooring, fresh paint, refrigerator, washer, dryer, soft close cabinets, and countertops throughout. There is a first-floor bedroom with a full bathroom and an attached two-car garage, washer/dryer, and plenty of storage. The Master bedroom is located on the second floor and features a walk-in closet and a jetted tub. Both bedrooms are en suite. The 3rd level has a walk-in closet and an outdoor deck that would be perfect for entertaining or relaxing and feeling the ocean breeze. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, and conveniently located near freeways. Owner Pays Trash and Water. Tenant Pays Electric and Gas. Owner Pays Trash and Water. Tenant Pays Electric and Gas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

