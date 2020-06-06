All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

818 7th St

818 7th St · No Longer Available
Location

818 7th St, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Santa Monica living right off trendy Montana Ave! 818 7th St in Santa Monica is walking distances from some of the most popular shopping destinations in Los Angeles. Short commute to 3rd St Promenade and Santa Monica Place, as well as the Santa Monica Beach and Pier. Enjoy fun dining at places such as Rosti Santa Monica, Kreation Kafe, and Fathers Office, just a few minutes by foot! Easy access to public transportation: Santa Monica Big Blue Bus, Metro Bus, and Metro Expo Line (downtown LA without sitting in traffic). Use Interstate 10 for freeway access. Local higher learning institutions include Santa Monica College, UCLA, LMU, USC, and many more.

Unit comes with new stove, fridge, one parking space and laminate flooring throughout. No pets. No dishwasher.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3363213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 7th St have any available units?
818 7th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 818 7th St have?
Some of 818 7th St's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
818 7th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 7th St pet-friendly?
No, 818 7th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 818 7th St offer parking?
Yes, 818 7th St offers parking.
Does 818 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 7th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 7th St have a pool?
No, 818 7th St does not have a pool.
Does 818 7th St have accessible units?
No, 818 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 818 7th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 7th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 818 7th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 818 7th St does not have units with air conditioning.
