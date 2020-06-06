Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Santa Monica living right off trendy Montana Ave! 818 7th St in Santa Monica is walking distances from some of the most popular shopping destinations in Los Angeles. Short commute to 3rd St Promenade and Santa Monica Place, as well as the Santa Monica Beach and Pier. Enjoy fun dining at places such as Rosti Santa Monica, Kreation Kafe, and Fathers Office, just a few minutes by foot! Easy access to public transportation: Santa Monica Big Blue Bus, Metro Bus, and Metro Expo Line (downtown LA without sitting in traffic). Use Interstate 10 for freeway access. Local higher learning institutions include Santa Monica College, UCLA, LMU, USC, and many more.



Unit comes with new stove, fridge, one parking space and laminate flooring throughout. No pets. No dishwasher.



No Pets Allowed



