Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
734 21ST STREET
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:40 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
734 21ST STREET
734 21st Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
734 21st Street, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 734 21ST STREET have any available units?
734 21ST STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Santa Monica, CA
.
Is 734 21ST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
734 21ST STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 21ST STREET pet-friendly?
No, 734 21ST STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Santa Monica
.
Does 734 21ST STREET offer parking?
Yes, 734 21ST STREET offers parking.
Does 734 21ST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 734 21ST STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 21ST STREET have a pool?
No, 734 21ST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 734 21ST STREET have accessible units?
No, 734 21ST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 734 21ST STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 734 21ST STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 734 21ST STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 734 21ST STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
