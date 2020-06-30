All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

726 Idaho Avenue 201

726 Idaho Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

726 Idaho Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Heart of Santa Monica - Property Id: 187258

1 YEAR LEASE - MOVE IN SPECIAL REST OF DECEMBER FREE- first year $5998, second year $6200, $6400 third year, $6600 fourth year

Newly remodeled apartment located in the heart of Santa Monica. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steal appliances. Large living room with balcony and fire place. Master bedroom is en-suite. Three bedrooms are all a nice size. The spacious unit is located walking distance to the beach, 3rd Street Promenade, dozen of restaurants, grocery stores, coffee shops, Reed park, and only a block away from all the shops on Montana. Great area for anyone looking for convenience.

Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, cable/internet and water/trash.

For fast response TEXT
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/187258
Property Id 187258

(RLNE5387473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 Idaho Avenue 201 have any available units?
726 Idaho Avenue 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 726 Idaho Avenue 201 have?
Some of 726 Idaho Avenue 201's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 Idaho Avenue 201 currently offering any rent specials?
726 Idaho Avenue 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 Idaho Avenue 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 726 Idaho Avenue 201 is pet friendly.
Does 726 Idaho Avenue 201 offer parking?
No, 726 Idaho Avenue 201 does not offer parking.
Does 726 Idaho Avenue 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 726 Idaho Avenue 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 Idaho Avenue 201 have a pool?
No, 726 Idaho Avenue 201 does not have a pool.
Does 726 Idaho Avenue 201 have accessible units?
No, 726 Idaho Avenue 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 726 Idaho Avenue 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 726 Idaho Avenue 201 has units with dishwashers.
Does 726 Idaho Avenue 201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 726 Idaho Avenue 201 does not have units with air conditioning.

