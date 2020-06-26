All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:06 AM

646 Ocean Park Blvd

646 Ocean Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

646 Ocean Park Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
STUDIO APARTMENT. Walk to beach!
Rear unit in 6 unit building, parking available . This apartment is in picturesque Spanish style building, only 6 blocks from beach. Recently remodeled kitchen and bath yet retains all its original charm. Beautiful hardwood floors, walk-in closet, just painted, lots of windows: light and bright. Quiet location in rear of building, above garage with private deck - like an additional room! Nice, quiet neighbors, terrific neighborhood. Very close to Main St., restaurants, stores and laundromat. This apartment is one in a million!!!
NO DOGS! Cats (2 max)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 646 Ocean Park Blvd have any available units?
646 Ocean Park Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 646 Ocean Park Blvd have?
Some of 646 Ocean Park Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 646 Ocean Park Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
646 Ocean Park Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 646 Ocean Park Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 646 Ocean Park Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 646 Ocean Park Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 646 Ocean Park Blvd offers parking.
Does 646 Ocean Park Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 646 Ocean Park Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 646 Ocean Park Blvd have a pool?
No, 646 Ocean Park Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 646 Ocean Park Blvd have accessible units?
No, 646 Ocean Park Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 646 Ocean Park Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 646 Ocean Park Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 646 Ocean Park Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 646 Ocean Park Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
