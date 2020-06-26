646 Ocean Park Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

STUDIO APARTMENT. Walk to beach!

Rear unit in 6 unit building, parking available . This apartment is in picturesque Spanish style building, only 6 blocks from beach. Recently remodeled kitchen and bath yet retains all its original charm. Beautiful hardwood floors, walk-in closet, just painted, lots of windows: light and bright. Quiet location in rear of building, above garage with private deck - like an additional room! Nice, quiet neighbors, terrific neighborhood. Very close to Main St., restaurants, stores and laundromat. This apartment is one in a million!!!

NO DOGS! Cats (2 max)