618 Pacific Street - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

PETS WELCOME! Luxury Living in Santa Monica! Stunning 1 bed/1bath unit now available-short walk to the BEACH! Very modern luxurious feel---Stainless steel appliances, marble countertops, wood-look floors, cable-ready, laundry room on-site

Parking space included! Very quiet unit on a residential street-but close to just about everything-parks, beaches, schools, markets, restaurants, and more!



Call or text Ken at 818-294-0908 or email Ken@JVManage.com to schedule a showing of this amazing property

Tucked away on a quiet street in Santa Monica--short walk to the beach! Schools, supermarkets, parks and more all within walking distance!