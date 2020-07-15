All apartments in Santa Monica
Location

520 Pacific Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this FULLY FURNISHED remodeled home! You will be the first person to live here since the remodel including brand new furniture! This 2bed/1bath unit features high ceilings, Stainless Steel appliances, in unit washer/dryer, Quartz counter tops, new flooring and includes parking. Centrally located, 520 Pacific Street is located minutes from 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica Pier and just a short stroll from the ocean. All utilities except electricity are paid and the owner is open to 6+ month leases! Just bring your toothbrush!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 PACIFIC Street have any available units?
520 PACIFIC Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 520 PACIFIC Street have?
Some of 520 PACIFIC Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 PACIFIC Street currently offering any rent specials?
520 PACIFIC Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 PACIFIC Street pet-friendly?
No, 520 PACIFIC Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 520 PACIFIC Street offer parking?
Yes, 520 PACIFIC Street offers parking.
Does 520 PACIFIC Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 PACIFIC Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 PACIFIC Street have a pool?
No, 520 PACIFIC Street does not have a pool.
Does 520 PACIFIC Street have accessible units?
No, 520 PACIFIC Street does not have accessible units.
Does 520 PACIFIC Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 PACIFIC Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 520 PACIFIC Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 PACIFIC Street does not have units with air conditioning.
