Welcome to this FULLY FURNISHED remodeled home! You will be the first person to live here since the remodel including brand new furniture! This 2bed/1bath unit features high ceilings, Stainless Steel appliances, in unit washer/dryer, Quartz counter tops, new flooring and includes parking. Centrally located, 520 Pacific Street is located minutes from 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica Pier and just a short stroll from the ocean. All utilities except electricity are paid and the owner is open to 6+ month leases! Just bring your toothbrush!