Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

519 Raymond Avenue 3

519 Raymond Avenue · (818) 515-2815
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

519 Raymond Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 954 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
4 blocks to the beach and Main Street Come and see - Property Id: 32814

New Hardwood Floors
laundry on site
Quiet neighborhood
New refrigerator
New stove
New dishwasher
New microwave
Wall Heater
Totally remodeled kitchen with new stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, cabinets, glass mosaic backsplash in kitchen and shower, quartz countertops. Totally remodeled bathroom with new tub, vanity and countertops. Large enhanced closets in each bedroom. New LED lighting in kitchen, dining room and living room. Enhanced window blinds Walking distance to beach and Main Street. Small Dogs Ok, subject to approval. Phone 818-515-2815.

Paid Utilities include gas and electrify for unit
Landlord pays for water & trash & gardener
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/519-raymond-avenue-santa-monica-ca-unit-3/32814
Property Id 32814

(RLNE5937675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 Raymond Avenue 3 have any available units?
519 Raymond Avenue 3 has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 519 Raymond Avenue 3 have?
Some of 519 Raymond Avenue 3's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 Raymond Avenue 3 currently offering any rent specials?
519 Raymond Avenue 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 Raymond Avenue 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 519 Raymond Avenue 3 is pet friendly.
Does 519 Raymond Avenue 3 offer parking?
No, 519 Raymond Avenue 3 does not offer parking.
Does 519 Raymond Avenue 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 Raymond Avenue 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 Raymond Avenue 3 have a pool?
No, 519 Raymond Avenue 3 does not have a pool.
Does 519 Raymond Avenue 3 have accessible units?
No, 519 Raymond Avenue 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 519 Raymond Avenue 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 519 Raymond Avenue 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 519 Raymond Avenue 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 519 Raymond Avenue 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
