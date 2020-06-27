519 Raymond Avenue 3

Amenities
4 blocks to the beach and Main Street Come and see - Property Id: 32814
New Hardwood Floors
laundry on site
Quiet neighborhood
New refrigerator
New stove
New dishwasher
New microwave
Wall Heater
Totally remodeled kitchen with new stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, cabinets, glass mosaic backsplash in kitchen and shower, quartz countertops. Totally remodeled bathroom with new tub, vanity and countertops. Large enhanced closets in each bedroom. New LED lighting in kitchen, dining room and living room. Enhanced window blinds Walking distance to beach and Main Street. Small Dogs Ok, subject to approval. Phone 818-515-2815.
Paid Utilities include gas and electrify for unit
Landlord pays for water & trash & gardener
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/519-raymond-avenue-santa-monica-ca-unit-3/32814
