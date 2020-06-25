All apartments in Santa Monica
Santa Monica, CA
514 10th St.
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

514 10th St.

514 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

514 10th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Fantastic 4 Bedroom North of Montana Home for Rent - Wonderful, partially furnished 4bed/3.5ba home for rent in the prestigious North of Montana neighborhood (It can also be rented unfurnished). Two-story home featuring refinished hardwood floors, large living room with high ceilings, a classic fireplace and large bay window, and window AC units. Just off the living room, there is a formal dining room that leads into the updated kitchen featuring top-of-the-line appliances and direct access to front patio. The first story also includes a lovely powder room, 2 bedrooms with ensuite baths and an additional 3rd bedroom. The second level features a bright and spacious master suite with a refinished gorgeous balcony, spacious walk-in closet, and master bath with a large spa tub. Exceptionally private backyard with deck and grassy area. Detached 2-car garage accessed from the alley behind the home. Walking distance to Roosevelt Elementary School and Lincoln Middle school. Two blocks from world-class shopping & restaurants on famed Montana Avenue and ten blocks from the beach. 360 tour: https://s.insta360.com/p/931e21a8fc6f513b3645f4ad684c4d66?e=true&locale=en-us

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4856456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 10th St. have any available units?
514 10th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 514 10th St. have?
Some of 514 10th St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 10th St. currently offering any rent specials?
514 10th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 10th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 10th St. is pet friendly.
Does 514 10th St. offer parking?
Yes, 514 10th St. offers parking.
Does 514 10th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 10th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 10th St. have a pool?
No, 514 10th St. does not have a pool.
Does 514 10th St. have accessible units?
No, 514 10th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 514 10th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 10th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 514 10th St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 514 10th St. has units with air conditioning.
