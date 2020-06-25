514 10th St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Fantastic 4 Bedroom North of Montana Home for Rent - Wonderful, partially furnished 4bed/3.5ba home for rent in the prestigious North of Montana neighborhood (It can also be rented unfurnished). Two-story home featuring refinished hardwood floors, large living room with high ceilings, a classic fireplace and large bay window, and window AC units. Just off the living room, there is a formal dining room that leads into the updated kitchen featuring top-of-the-line appliances and direct access to front patio. The first story also includes a lovely powder room, 2 bedrooms with ensuite baths and an additional 3rd bedroom. The second level features a bright and spacious master suite with a refinished gorgeous balcony, spacious walk-in closet, and master bath with a large spa tub. Exceptionally private backyard with deck and grassy area. Detached 2-car garage accessed from the alley behind the home. Walking distance to Roosevelt Elementary School and Lincoln Middle school. Two blocks from world-class shopping & restaurants on famed Montana Avenue and ten blocks from the beach. 360 tour: https://s.insta360.com/p/931e21a8fc6f513b3645f4ad684c4d66?e=true&locale=en-us



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4856456)