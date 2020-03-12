507 Wilshire Blvd

Amenities
Washer/Dryer - Ensuite
Free parking on premise
Elevator in Building
Buzzer/Wireless Intercom
Family/Kid Friendly
Suitable for Events
Pets Allowed - Some suites
Smoke Detector and sprinklers
Shopping, Restaurants, Bars, Grocery Stores, Pharmacy, Ymca, everything is a block or 2 away.
Most central and desirable location for Businessmen, Corporate Relocation, Families, Tourist, Vacationers, and more.
Short drive to Beverly Hills, Malibu, Venice Beach, Century City, Hollywood, Los Angeles Downtown, LAX airport.
Walk to the Pier and beach