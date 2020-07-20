319 Broadway

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities gym bike storage yoga

Very Sunny Spacious 2 Bdrm for 2/15 entry.

Wood floors, Ceiling fan, updated Kitchen with

S/S appliances, and granite counter. Bathroom:

Clawed foot tub and bathroom closet.

Laundry Area, Yoga Room, Great Gym, Bicycle

racks, Storage rooms for rent.

Great area. Steps to Hillcrests best restaurants,

cafes, shopping. Very walkable neighborhood.

Doctors / Interns walk to UCSD, Scripps.

Few blocks to Ralphs Center, Trader Joes,

Whole Foods market.

Rent includes: Water/Sewer, Trash & Gas.

No pets. Non-smoking building.