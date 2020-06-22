All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 319 Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
319 Broadway
Last updated January 21 2020 at 9:47 AM

319 Broadway

319 Broadway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Downtown Santa Monica
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

319 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Downtown Santa Monica

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
ceiling fan
yoga
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
bike storage
yoga
Very Sunny Spacious 2 Bdrm for 2/15 entry.
Wood floors, Ceiling fan, updated Kitchen with
S/S appliances, and granite counter. Bathroom:
Clawed foot tub and bathroom closet.
Laundry Area, Yoga Room, Great Gym, Bicycle
racks, Storage rooms for rent.
Great area. Steps to Hillcrests best restaurants,
cafes, shopping. Very walkable neighborhood.
Doctors / Interns walk to UCSD, Scripps.
Few blocks to Ralphs Center, Trader Joes,
Whole Foods market.
Rent includes: Water/Sewer, Trash & Gas.
No pets. Non-smoking building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Broadway have any available units?
319 Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 319 Broadway have?
Some of 319 Broadway's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
319 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 319 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 319 Broadway offer parking?
No, 319 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 319 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Broadway have a pool?
No, 319 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 319 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 319 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 319 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Cities for Families 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at Avo
1446 Yale Street
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1548 Sixth Street
1548 6th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles