Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

211 Available 07/16/20 Beautiful fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment in the most desirable area in Santa Monica. This family orientated neighborhood has everything you need for a comfortable and relaxing lifestyle! Historic neighborhood with plenty of local attractions just steps away. Spend an afternoon on the famous Santa Monica Pier, enjoy the waves of Santa Monica Beach, walk to inspiration point to see the most amazing sunsets!



This unit comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, marble countertops and Euro Cabinets. With style in mind this space will give you the comfort and proximity to all the local hot spots!



Please call to view this amazing fully furnished apartment. It is a must see!!



Flexible lease terms available 1-12 months.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/316-san-vicente-blvd-santa-monica-ca-90402-usa-unit-211/d71c6785-fba0-4cf8-9c36-9c628b2c9f04



