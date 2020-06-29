3110 HIGHLAND Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated volleyball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill volleyball court

Airy Charming 1920's Beach House in excellent in location in a quite enclave of Ocean Park 'Silicone Beach' in Santa Monica. 7 blocks from the Beach 4 blocks to trendy Main Street. Four Bed (one on suite), 2 Bath, Dining Room & Den, fireplace, about 1800 square feet, private mature gardens. Sundeck with views. Just redecorated. Updated kitchen, traditional hardwood and Mexican tile floors.In the heart of the beach community, all the shops, entertainment and restaurants, Abbot Kinney, Rose Main St Whole Foods, Venice Boardwalk, with Santa Monica Pier and 3rd street promenade 8 mins. Beach for bicycle riding, rollerblading, skateboarding swimming, surfing, volleyball etc. Furnished, (can negotiate) Short or long term rental available. Pet is higher deposit.