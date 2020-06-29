302 12th St.

Amenities

Great Family Home in Prime North of Montana Location - Fantastic opportunity to live in prestigious location, North of Montana and Close to San Vicente. This lovely, 3bed/2ba, 2-story home features hardwood floors, a warm and inviting fireplace in the living room and a cheerful, formal dining room. Great backyard for entertaining with grassy yard and covered gazebo for dining al fresco under the stars. Located in excellent Santa Monica school district, and a short distance to world class dining, shopping and entertainment. Please don't disturb the tenant. Contact us at 310-400-6148 for showings.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4268079)