Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

302 12th St.

302 12th Street · (310) 400-6148
Location

302 12th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 302 12th St. · Avail. now

$8,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1984 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Great Family Home in Prime North of Montana Location - Fantastic opportunity to live in prestigious location, North of Montana and Close to San Vicente. This lovely, 3bed/2ba, 2-story home features hardwood floors, a warm and inviting fireplace in the living room and a cheerful, formal dining room. Great backyard for entertaining with grassy yard and covered gazebo for dining al fresco under the stars. Located in excellent Santa Monica school district, and a short distance to world class dining, shopping and entertainment. Please don't disturb the tenant. Contact us at 310-400-6148 for showings.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4268079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 12th St. have any available units?
302 12th St. has a unit available for $8,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 302 12th St. currently offering any rent specials?
302 12th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 12th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 12th St. is pet friendly.
Does 302 12th St. offer parking?
No, 302 12th St. does not offer parking.
Does 302 12th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 12th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 12th St. have a pool?
No, 302 12th St. does not have a pool.
Does 302 12th St. have accessible units?
No, 302 12th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 302 12th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 12th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 12th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 12th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
