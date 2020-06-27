All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated October 27 2019 at 8:45 AM

3 1424 15th Street

1424 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1424 15th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lower unit with laminates in the living area, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances in charming 10-unit building. Community laundry room. 1 off-street parking space. Pet friendly with deposit. Only 15 blocks to beach with easy access via the metro Expo line. Walk to local restaurants and coffee.
Open House: Thursday, October 24, 2019 09:00:00 to 17:00:00.

Amenities: Hardwood floors, Pet Friendly, On site laundry room.
Utilities: Water.
Appliances: Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator.
Parking: 1
http://rentcwp.com/apartment-for-rent/santa-monica-1-bed-1-bath/1038/

IT491024 - IT49CW1038

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 1424 15th Street have any available units?
3 1424 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 3 1424 15th Street have?
Some of 3 1424 15th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 1424 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3 1424 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 1424 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 1424 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3 1424 15th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3 1424 15th Street offers parking.
Does 3 1424 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 1424 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 1424 15th Street have a pool?
No, 3 1424 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3 1424 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 3 1424 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3 1424 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 1424 15th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 1424 15th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 1424 15th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

