2904 Delaware Avenue
Last updated February 11 2020 at 9:31 PM

2904 Delaware Avenue

2904 Delaware Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2904 Delaware Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large backyard, 2 car garage, corner lot with plenty of parking, remodeled with newer kitchen cabinets, appliances, bathroom finishes, flooring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2904 Delaware Avenue have any available units?
2904 Delaware Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
Is 2904 Delaware Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2904 Delaware Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2904 Delaware Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2904 Delaware Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2904 Delaware Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2904 Delaware Avenue offers parking.
Does 2904 Delaware Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2904 Delaware Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2904 Delaware Avenue have a pool?
No, 2904 Delaware Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2904 Delaware Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2904 Delaware Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2904 Delaware Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2904 Delaware Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2904 Delaware Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2904 Delaware Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

