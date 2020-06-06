Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 2904 Delaware Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
2904 Delaware Avenue
Last updated February 11 2020 at 9:31 PM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2904 Delaware Avenue
2904 Delaware Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Pico
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2904 Delaware Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large backyard, 2 car garage, corner lot with plenty of parking, remodeled with newer kitchen cabinets, appliances, bathroom finishes, flooring.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2904 Delaware Avenue have any available units?
2904 Delaware Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Santa Monica, CA
.
Is 2904 Delaware Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2904 Delaware Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2904 Delaware Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2904 Delaware Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Santa Monica
.
Does 2904 Delaware Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2904 Delaware Avenue offers parking.
Does 2904 Delaware Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2904 Delaware Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2904 Delaware Avenue have a pool?
No, 2904 Delaware Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2904 Delaware Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2904 Delaware Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2904 Delaware Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2904 Delaware Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2904 Delaware Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2904 Delaware Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
MySuite at Avo
1446 Yale Street
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Similar Pages
Santa Monica 1 Bedrooms
Santa Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly Apartments
Santa Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CA
Downey, CA
Simi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Whittier, CA
Newport Beach, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mid City
Pico
Ocean Park
Wilshire Montana
Downtown Santa Monica
North Of Montana
Apartments Near Colleges
Santa Monica College
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles