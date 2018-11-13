2820 3rd St

Amenities

Available now!, lower cozy split master 2 Bed + 2 Bath within walking distance of the beach in Santa Monica!



The property is located on 3rd street and Ashland. The unit comes with fridge, stove and has bamboo floors.

This home has large windows and huge closets, a shoppers dream! Unit also has a large front patio! Must see to appreciate!



The location is great! Lots of restaurants; walk to Chinois On Main, The Shore Kitchen, Holy Guacamole, or have a drink at O'Brien's Irish Pub. Get your coffee fix at the local Coffee Bean, or make your way down to the famous Urth Cafe.



Water and trash included. Laundry room on-site.



** Due to the circumstances, there is Facetime & Virtual Videos Available.



Please text Jose 310-699-0643 today if you'd love to view this home!



Amenities:

- Parking

- Unfurnished

- Smoke Free



Appliances:

- Garbage Disposal

- Microwave

- Range

- Refrigerator

- Oven

- Washer/Dryer On-Site



LeaseLengths:

- 12 Months lease



Pets:

- Other pet policies - Will consider cat



Utilities:

- Water Included

- Trash Pick-up Included

- Resident Pays Electricity

- Resident Pays Gas

- Resident Pays Heat



