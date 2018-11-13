All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 2820 3rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
2820 3rd St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2820 3rd St

2820 3rd Street · (310) 699-0643
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Ocean Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2820 3rd Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available now!, lower cozy split master 2 Bed + 2 Bath within walking distance of the beach in Santa Monica!

The property is located on 3rd street and Ashland. The unit comes with fridge, stove and has bamboo floors.
This home has large windows and huge closets, a shoppers dream! Unit also has a large front patio! Must see to appreciate!

The location is great! Lots of restaurants; walk to Chinois On Main, The Shore Kitchen, Holy Guacamole, or have a drink at O'Brien's Irish Pub. Get your coffee fix at the local Coffee Bean, or make your way down to the famous Urth Cafe.

Water and trash included. Laundry room on-site.

** Due to the circumstances, there is Facetime & Virtual Videos Available.

Please text Jose 310-699-0643 today if you'd love to view this home!

Amenities:
- Parking
- Unfurnished
- Smoke Free

Appliances:
- Garbage Disposal
- Microwave
- Range
- Refrigerator
- Oven
- Washer/Dryer On-Site

LeaseLengths:
- 12 Months lease

Pets:
- Other pet policies - Will consider cat

Utilities:
- Water Included
- Trash Pick-up Included
- Resident Pays Electricity
- Resident Pays Gas
- Resident Pays Heat

(RLNE2243746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2820 3rd St have any available units?
2820 3rd St has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2820 3rd St have?
Some of 2820 3rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2820 3rd St currently offering any rent specials?
2820 3rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2820 3rd St pet-friendly?
No, 2820 3rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2820 3rd St offer parking?
Yes, 2820 3rd St does offer parking.
Does 2820 3rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2820 3rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2820 3rd St have a pool?
No, 2820 3rd St does not have a pool.
Does 2820 3rd St have accessible units?
No, 2820 3rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 2820 3rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2820 3rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2820 3rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2820 3rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2820 3rd St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at Avo
1446 Yale Street
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS Pacifico
1445 9th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1548
1548 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity