Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
270 PALISADES BEACH Road
Last updated March 26 2020 at 3:04 AM

270 PALISADES BEACH Road

270 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

270 Pacific Coast Highway, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
guest parking
Awesome opportunity to live directly on the sand in Santa Monica in an architectural masterpiece designed by famed architect William Dale Brantley. This stunning modern condo is filled with natural light and views of the Pacific Ocean through wall to wall custom windows. Enjoy indoor-outdoor living from its open-concept living/dining area that opens onto a large private patio, just steps from the sand. The spacious floor plan includes hardwood floors and a gourmet kitchen with custom countertop, top of the line appliances and wine fridge. All bedrooms are ensuite and the entire top floor is the master suite, which features whitewater views, a large walk-in closet, and a spacious bathroom. Shared roof deck with 360-degree views, subterranean controlled access parking with 2 assigned side by side spaces + ample guest parking round out this incredible opportunity to enjoy premier California beachfront living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 PALISADES BEACH Road have any available units?
270 PALISADES BEACH Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 270 PALISADES BEACH Road have?
Some of 270 PALISADES BEACH Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 270 PALISADES BEACH Road currently offering any rent specials?
270 PALISADES BEACH Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 PALISADES BEACH Road pet-friendly?
No, 270 PALISADES BEACH Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 270 PALISADES BEACH Road offer parking?
Yes, 270 PALISADES BEACH Road offers parking.
Does 270 PALISADES BEACH Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 270 PALISADES BEACH Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 PALISADES BEACH Road have a pool?
No, 270 PALISADES BEACH Road does not have a pool.
Does 270 PALISADES BEACH Road have accessible units?
No, 270 PALISADES BEACH Road does not have accessible units.
Does 270 PALISADES BEACH Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 270 PALISADES BEACH Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 270 PALISADES BEACH Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 270 PALISADES BEACH Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
