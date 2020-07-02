270 PALISADES BEACH Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking garage guest parking

Awesome opportunity to live directly on the sand in Santa Monica in an architectural masterpiece designed by famed architect William Dale Brantley. This stunning modern condo is filled with natural light and views of the Pacific Ocean through wall to wall custom windows. Enjoy indoor-outdoor living from its open-concept living/dining area that opens onto a large private patio, just steps from the sand. The spacious floor plan includes hardwood floors and a gourmet kitchen with custom countertop, top of the line appliances and wine fridge. All bedrooms are ensuite and the entire top floor is the master suite, which features whitewater views, a large walk-in closet, and a spacious bathroom. Shared roof deck with 360-degree views, subterranean controlled access parking with 2 assigned side by side spaces + ample guest parking round out this incredible opportunity to enjoy premier California beachfront living.