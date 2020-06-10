All apartments in Santa Monica
2645 28TH Street.
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:47 AM

2645 28TH Street

2645 28th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2645 28th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Sunset Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
yoga
PETS WELCOME!!!Recently completed contemp remodel from top to bottom. UPPER UNIT. Luxury apt. Very bright w/ lots of windows.Sliding glass door leading to large BALCONY running length of apt.Large kitch w/ caesar stone countertops. Stainless steel applances.Large fridge, microwave, lrge stainless steel sink,dishwasher. A/C TOO!.Large WASHER/DRYER in kitch hidden behind cabinet. All new kitch cabinetry with glass uppers.Stone tile surrounding fireplace in living room. 2 reserved prking spaces. Large bdroom with lots of closet space (approx 11 lineal feet of closet). Custom bathroom all with new tile and fixtures. Desk nook off hallway with additional storage.Interior doors with frosted glass for privacy offering natural light.Hardwood /like floors thru out incl. bedroom.Special laminate window for sound attenuation for those who are sensitive to any noise. Prewired for internet/tv. 1 block to many cafes, restaurants, gym, yoga studios,& park. Easy bike ride to beach.Bike path

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2645 28TH Street have any available units?
2645 28TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2645 28TH Street have?
Some of 2645 28TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2645 28TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
2645 28TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2645 28TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2645 28TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 2645 28TH Street offer parking?
No, 2645 28TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 2645 28TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2645 28TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2645 28TH Street have a pool?
No, 2645 28TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 2645 28TH Street have accessible units?
No, 2645 28TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2645 28TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2645 28TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2645 28TH Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2645 28TH Street has units with air conditioning.

