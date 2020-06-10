2645 28TH Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly yoga

PETS WELCOME!!!Recently completed contemp remodel from top to bottom. UPPER UNIT. Luxury apt. Very bright w/ lots of windows.Sliding glass door leading to large BALCONY running length of apt.Large kitch w/ caesar stone countertops. Stainless steel applances.Large fridge, microwave, lrge stainless steel sink,dishwasher. A/C TOO!.Large WASHER/DRYER in kitch hidden behind cabinet. All new kitch cabinetry with glass uppers.Stone tile surrounding fireplace in living room. 2 reserved prking spaces. Large bdroom with lots of closet space (approx 11 lineal feet of closet). Custom bathroom all with new tile and fixtures. Desk nook off hallway with additional storage.Interior doors with frosted glass for privacy offering natural light.Hardwood /like floors thru out incl. bedroom.Special laminate window for sound attenuation for those who are sensitive to any noise. Prewired for internet/tv. 1 block to many cafes, restaurants, gym, yoga studios,& park. Easy bike ride to beach.Bike path