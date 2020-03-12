2628 Third Street

Amenities

Location, location, location! Santa Monica steps to Main Street and Beach. Chic, stylish, sunny, and airy beach bungalow. 2 bedrooms: 1 queen, 1 large double, sofa bed(double) and 1.5 bathrooms . Charming private patio. Outdoor wicker couch included. Historic details like leaded glass windows and detailing are abundant. New kitchen with new appliances, stone counter tops and is equipped with all supplies and dishes.



This home is in the heart of the most popular Santa Monica area. A short walk to Venice and just 2 blocks away from trendy shops and restaurants. Sleeps up to 3 and is just an easy walk to the beach. This is the ideal and utterly charming rental. Located close to public libraries and within a great school district. We have 5 other rentals. Please inquire if you would like information about smaller less expensive rentals in Santa Monica.

Amenities: washer/dryer, wifi internet, cable, all utilities, 2 paid parking permits, gardener.