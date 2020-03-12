All apartments in Santa Monica
2628 Third Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

2628 Third Street

2628 3rd Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2628 3rd Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Location, location, location! Santa Monica steps to Main Street and Beach. Chic, stylish, sunny, and airy beach bungalow. 2 bedrooms: 1 queen, 1 large double, sofa bed(double) and 1.5 bathrooms . Charming private patio. Outdoor wicker couch included. Historic details like leaded glass windows and detailing are abundant. New kitchen with new appliances, stone counter tops and is equipped with all supplies and dishes.

This home is in the heart of the most popular Santa Monica area. A short walk to Venice and just 2 blocks away from trendy shops and restaurants. Sleeps up to 3 and is just an easy walk to the beach. This is the ideal and utterly charming rental. Located close to public libraries and within a great school district. We have 5 other rentals. Please inquire if you would like information about smaller less expensive rentals in Santa Monica.
Amenities: washer/dryer, wifi internet, cable, all utilities, 2 paid parking permits, gardener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2628 Third Street have any available units?
2628 Third Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2628 Third Street have?
Some of 2628 Third Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2628 Third Street currently offering any rent specials?
2628 Third Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2628 Third Street pet-friendly?
No, 2628 Third Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2628 Third Street offer parking?
Yes, 2628 Third Street does offer parking.
Does 2628 Third Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2628 Third Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2628 Third Street have a pool?
No, 2628 Third Street does not have a pool.
Does 2628 Third Street have accessible units?
No, 2628 Third Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2628 Third Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2628 Third Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2628 Third Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2628 Third Street does not have units with air conditioning.
