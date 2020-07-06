All apartments in Santa Monica
Location

2620 21st St, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Sunset Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Dogs & Cats welcome!Completely designer renovated. Caesar stone counters in kitchen & bath. Wood like floors, and tile flooring in kitchen and bath, stainless steel appliances incl. dishwasher, refrigerator with water/ice maker, & microwave. Washer/dryer inside your own apt. Central heat & air, lots of light w large skylight in living room. Has a Ring Door Bell.Tankless water heater for quick hot water. Built in drawers in master bedroom. French doors leading from living room to your own private landscaped yard and even has a doggy door. There is also a large private outdoor patio off of the kitchen which is great to use as a dining area, and for entertaining. Truly Indoor/outdoor living. 1 parking space inside a garage with extra rack storage. Additional. street permit prking available. Specially fabricated walls betw each unit so you don't hear other tenants. Only 4 units on property.This unit is off the corner & not on Ocean Park. It fronts on 21st Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 21ST have any available units?
2620 21ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2620 21ST have?
Some of 2620 21ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 21ST currently offering any rent specials?
2620 21ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 21ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2620 21ST is pet friendly.
Does 2620 21ST offer parking?
Yes, 2620 21ST offers parking.
Does 2620 21ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2620 21ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 21ST have a pool?
No, 2620 21ST does not have a pool.
Does 2620 21ST have accessible units?
No, 2620 21ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 21ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2620 21ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 2620 21ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2620 21ST has units with air conditioning.

