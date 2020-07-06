Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Dogs & Cats welcome!Completely designer renovated. Caesar stone counters in kitchen & bath. Wood like floors, and tile flooring in kitchen and bath, stainless steel appliances incl. dishwasher, refrigerator with water/ice maker, & microwave. Washer/dryer inside your own apt. Central heat & air, lots of light w large skylight in living room. Has a Ring Door Bell.Tankless water heater for quick hot water. Built in drawers in master bedroom. French doors leading from living room to your own private landscaped yard and even has a doggy door. There is also a large private outdoor patio off of the kitchen which is great to use as a dining area, and for entertaining. Truly Indoor/outdoor living. 1 parking space inside a garage with extra rack storage. Additional. street permit prking available. Specially fabricated walls betw each unit so you don't hear other tenants. Only 4 units on property.This unit is off the corner & not on Ocean Park. It fronts on 21st Street.