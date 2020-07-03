All apartments in Santa Monica
2607 6th Street
Last updated April 19 2020 at 1:15 PM

2607 6th Street

2607 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2607 6th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2607 6th Street have any available units?
2607 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
Is 2607 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2607 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2607 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2607 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2607 6th Street offer parking?
No, 2607 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2607 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2607 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2607 6th Street have a pool?
No, 2607 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2607 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 2607 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2607 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2607 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2607 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2607 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

