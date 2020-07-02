2521 Beverley Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Top Floor Rear Corner Ultra Modern Full Chef Kitchen + Mid Century Modern Large 1BR with Custom Designer Built in living room media cabinet. Bright and Sunny. Gorgeous ceramic tile in bathroom. Modern fixtures. Outstanding location in prime Ocean Park, south and west of Lincoln in a wonderful tree lined pocket neighborhood. Close to the ocean, close to the 10 for easy freeway access. Natural Hardwood floors and lots of windows let in tons of natural light. Must see in person to experience the look and feel. Ample street parking in mostly low density zoning area and on-site corner parking space includes storage above! Great pocket neighborhood. 12 month lease only. OAC. If you are moving from NYC, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Orange County, San Diego, Chicago, Washington DC, New York, Austin, Dallas, Boston, or any other major metro area, this is one of the best locations you can move to in Santa Monica.



Professional Leasing Contact: Brian

