Santa Monica, CA
2521 Beverley Avenue
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:17 AM

2521 Beverley Avenue

2521 Beverly Avenue · (310) 975-4064
Location

2521 Beverly Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Top Floor Rear Corner Ultra Modern Full Chef Kitchen + Mid Century Modern Large 1BR with Custom Designer Built in living room media cabinet. Bright and Sunny. Gorgeous ceramic tile in bathroom. Modern fixtures. Outstanding location in prime Ocean Park, south and west of Lincoln in a wonderful tree lined pocket neighborhood. Close to the ocean, close to the 10 for easy freeway access. Natural Hardwood floors and lots of windows let in tons of natural light. Must see in person to experience the look and feel. Ample street parking in mostly low density zoning area and on-site corner parking space includes storage above! Great pocket neighborhood. 12 month lease only. OAC. If you are moving from NYC, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Orange County, San Diego, Chicago, Washington DC, New York, Austin, Dallas, Boston, or any other major metro area, this is one of the best locations you can move to in Santa Monica.

Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (please TEXT for much faster response)

Local Employers:

Amazon, Sony, MTV, Google, SnapChat, Disney, NBC, Honest Company, Microsoft, Facebook, Sony, NetFlix, Kaiser, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, CBS, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bronson Studios, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Apple, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, Nike, Equinox, Tesla, and many more!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2521-beverley-ave-santa-monica-ca-90405-usa-unit-5/b59fd52a-c96c-4ffd-9f31-90cf1ceb77e4

(RLNE5875913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 Beverley Avenue have any available units?
2521 Beverley Avenue has a unit available for $2,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2521 Beverley Avenue have?
Some of 2521 Beverley Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 Beverley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2521 Beverley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 Beverley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2521 Beverley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2521 Beverley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2521 Beverley Avenue offers parking.
Does 2521 Beverley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2521 Beverley Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 Beverley Avenue have a pool?
No, 2521 Beverley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2521 Beverley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2521 Beverley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 Beverley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2521 Beverley Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2521 Beverley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2521 Beverley Avenue has units with air conditioning.
