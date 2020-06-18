All apartments in Santa Monica
2513 EUCLID Street

2513 Euclid St · No Longer Available
Location

2513 Euclid St, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Sunset Park

Amenities

dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2513 EUCLID Street have any available units?
2513 EUCLID Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
Is 2513 EUCLID Street currently offering any rent specials?
2513 EUCLID Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 EUCLID Street pet-friendly?
No, 2513 EUCLID Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2513 EUCLID Street offer parking?
No, 2513 EUCLID Street does not offer parking.
Does 2513 EUCLID Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2513 EUCLID Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 EUCLID Street have a pool?
No, 2513 EUCLID Street does not have a pool.
Does 2513 EUCLID Street have accessible units?
No, 2513 EUCLID Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 EUCLID Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2513 EUCLID Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2513 EUCLID Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2513 EUCLID Street does not have units with air conditioning.
