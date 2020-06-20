2512 Kansas Ave C

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

One moth free!!! 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - Property Id: 282474



Move in special !!!! one moth free on a 12 moth lease or 2 moth free on a 14 Month lease. call or email us for more information.

Location!!! Location!!! renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath apartment condo style. half block from Virginia Park On a quite Santa Monica Street. The 3 bedrooms are large with plenty of storage space throughout the apartment.

appliances included are stove, refrigerator, dish washer microwave. Washer and dryer in unit parking space on a carpool

Santa Monica Schools including Grant Elementary and it is next to the Edison Language Academy.



available immediately.



same day approval with proof of income and $35.00 credit fee per applicant.

