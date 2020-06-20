All apartments in Santa Monica
2512 Kansas Ave C

2512 Kansas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2512 Kansas Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
One moth free!!! 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - Property Id: 282474

Move in special !!!! one moth free on a 12 moth lease or 2 moth free on a 14 Month lease. call or email us for more information.
Location!!! Location!!! renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath apartment condo style. half block from Virginia Park On a quite Santa Monica Street. The 3 bedrooms are large with plenty of storage space throughout the apartment.
appliances included are stove, refrigerator, dish washer microwave. Washer and dryer in unit parking space on a carpool
Santa Monica Schools including Grant Elementary and it is next to the Edison Language Academy.

available immediately.

same day approval with proof of income and $35.00 credit fee per applicant.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282474
Property Id 282474

(RLNE5789858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 Kansas Ave C have any available units?
2512 Kansas Ave C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2512 Kansas Ave C have?
Some of 2512 Kansas Ave C's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 Kansas Ave C currently offering any rent specials?
2512 Kansas Ave C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 Kansas Ave C pet-friendly?
Yes, 2512 Kansas Ave C is pet friendly.
Does 2512 Kansas Ave C offer parking?
Yes, 2512 Kansas Ave C does offer parking.
Does 2512 Kansas Ave C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2512 Kansas Ave C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 Kansas Ave C have a pool?
No, 2512 Kansas Ave C does not have a pool.
Does 2512 Kansas Ave C have accessible units?
No, 2512 Kansas Ave C does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 Kansas Ave C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2512 Kansas Ave C has units with dishwashers.
Does 2512 Kansas Ave C have units with air conditioning?
No, 2512 Kansas Ave C does not have units with air conditioning.
