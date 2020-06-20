2512 Kansas Ave C

Amenities
One moth free!!! 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - Property Id: 282474
Move in special !!!! one moth free on a 12 moth lease or 2 moth free on a 14 Month lease. call or email us for more information.
Location!!! Location!!! renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath apartment condo style. half block from Virginia Park On a quite Santa Monica Street. The 3 bedrooms are large with plenty of storage space throughout the apartment.
appliances included are stove, refrigerator, dish washer microwave. Washer and dryer in unit parking space on a carpool
Santa Monica Schools including Grant Elementary and it is next to the Edison Language Academy.
available immediately.
same day approval with proof of income and $35.00 credit fee per applicant.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282474
Property Id 282474
(RLNE5789858)