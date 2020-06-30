All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2438 7TH Street

2438 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2438 7th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Nestled in the highly coveted Ocean Park neighborhood, moments from Main Street shopping and dining, beaches, downtown Santa Monica and more, this contemporary chic 2 bedroom, 2 bath luxury apartment home is perched atop a hill on prime 7th street boasting soaring views of Los Angeles off of the generous private terrace. Flooded with natural light, unwind from the day accompanied by a beautiful Santa Monica sunset, the twinkling city lights, and SoCal indoor-outdoor living at its finest with an abundance of outdoor space in select floor plans. Thoughtfully detailed with stainless steel appliances, nest thermostat, and calacatta quartz countertops throughout, enjoy the peace and quiet of Santa Monica in a brand new, seven-unit intimate luxury apartment home community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2438 7TH Street have any available units?
2438 7TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2438 7TH Street have?
Some of 2438 7TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2438 7TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
2438 7TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2438 7TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 2438 7TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2438 7TH Street offer parking?
No, 2438 7TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 2438 7TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2438 7TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2438 7TH Street have a pool?
No, 2438 7TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 2438 7TH Street have accessible units?
No, 2438 7TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2438 7TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2438 7TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2438 7TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2438 7TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.

