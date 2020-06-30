2438 7TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Nestled in the highly coveted Ocean Park neighborhood, moments from Main Street shopping and dining, beaches, downtown Santa Monica and more, this contemporary chic 2 bedroom, 2 bath luxury apartment home is perched atop a hill on prime 7th street boasting soaring views of Los Angeles off of the generous private terrace. Flooded with natural light, unwind from the day accompanied by a beautiful Santa Monica sunset, the twinkling city lights, and SoCal indoor-outdoor living at its finest with an abundance of outdoor space in select floor plans. Thoughtfully detailed with stainless steel appliances, nest thermostat, and calacatta quartz countertops throughout, enjoy the peace and quiet of Santa Monica in a brand new, seven-unit intimate luxury apartment home community.