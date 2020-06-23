All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 2317 CALIFORNIA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
2317 CALIFORNIA Avenue
Last updated April 18 2019 at 9:44 AM

2317 CALIFORNIA Avenue

2317 California Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2317 California Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Northeast Santa Monica

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming vintage Spanish cottage located in the Frankliin School district. Flooded with tons of natural light, the master bedroom has French doors that open to a rear deck. Hardwood floors throughout. Plenty of street parking for guests. Call re: pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2317 CALIFORNIA Avenue have any available units?
2317 CALIFORNIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2317 CALIFORNIA Avenue have?
Some of 2317 CALIFORNIA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2317 CALIFORNIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2317 CALIFORNIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2317 CALIFORNIA Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2317 CALIFORNIA Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2317 CALIFORNIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2317 CALIFORNIA Avenue offers parking.
Does 2317 CALIFORNIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2317 CALIFORNIA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2317 CALIFORNIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 2317 CALIFORNIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2317 CALIFORNIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2317 CALIFORNIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2317 CALIFORNIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2317 CALIFORNIA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2317 CALIFORNIA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2317 CALIFORNIA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90404
MySuite at Avo
1446 Yale Street
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1548
1548 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1427
1427 7th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles