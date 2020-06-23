2317 CALIFORNIA Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming vintage Spanish cottage located in the Frankliin School district. Flooded with tons of natural light, the master bedroom has French doors that open to a rear deck. Hardwood floors throughout. Plenty of street parking for guests. Call re: pets