222 Washington Ave #2

LOWER 1BD CHARMER IN PRIME SANTA MONICA (THIRD STREET PROMENADE ADJACENT) Hey there. Do you have a lot going on in your life? We do too! That's why we recommend taking one thing off your plate, and snatching up this lovely gem of an apartment.



Located in sunny Santa Monica, and just blocks from the ocean, this ground floor unit has all the things you're looking for, all in one place.



Seriously, with on-site laundry, kitchen with stove, & fridge, new tile, and plenty of light throughout, this large and spacious one-bedroom wonder is just the thing to put your mind at ease.



But hang on, there's more. Just blocks from Downtown Santa Monica, Third Street Promenade, and Montana ave with all their many eateries, bars and shops, you won't need your car again!! What could be easier than that?



Take a load off your mind, and contact us today for a showing! You won't want to miss this one.



No parking but permit street parking thru city. Sorry, no pets!



FEATURES

1 BD / 1 BA

850 sq ft

Large & spacious!

Bright and airy

Coin-operated laundry on-site

Blocks from the beach

Fridge, stove, gas range included!

New Tile

Newer Grey Neutral Carpet in Living Room & Bedroom

Sorry, no pets!



DETAILS

Available NOW

One year lease

Security deposit = 1 month's rent

Water/trash paid by owner

Electricity/gas paid by tenant

No Parking But Permit Street Parking thru City.

Sorry, no pets