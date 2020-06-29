222 Washington Ave #2

Amenities
LOWER 1BD CHARMER IN PRIME SANTA MONICA (THIRD STREET PROMENADE ADJACENT) Hey there. Do you have a lot going on in your life? We do too! That's why we recommend taking one thing off your plate, and snatching up this lovely gem of an apartment.
Located in sunny Santa Monica, and just blocks from the ocean, this ground floor unit has all the things you're looking for, all in one place.
Seriously, with on-site laundry, kitchen with stove, & fridge, new tile, and plenty of light throughout, this large and spacious one-bedroom wonder is just the thing to put your mind at ease.
But hang on, there's more. Just blocks from Downtown Santa Monica, Third Street Promenade, and Montana ave with all their many eateries, bars and shops, you won't need your car again!! What could be easier than that?
Take a load off your mind, and contact us today for a showing! You won't want to miss this one.
No parking but permit street parking thru city. Sorry, no pets!
FEATURES
1 BD / 1 BA
850 sq ft
Large & spacious!
Bright and airy
Coin-operated laundry on-site
Blocks from the beach
Fridge, stove, gas range included!
New Tile
Newer Grey Neutral Carpet in Living Room & Bedroom
Sorry, no pets!
DETAILS
Available NOW
One year lease
Security deposit = 1 month's rent
Water/trash paid by owner
Electricity/gas paid by tenant
No Parking But Permit Street Parking thru City.
Sorry, no pets