Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Our unit features:



*Newly remodeled kitchen & bath

*Fresh paint

*New carpet

*Stove and refrigerator

*Wood blinds

*On-site laundry



Please contact Eric Martinez at 323-710-1930 to schedule a viewing (I work great with text )



***Professionally Managed by RTI Properties, Inc. ***



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,575, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,575



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.