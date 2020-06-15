212 Marine Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Great Location! Prime Silicone Beach! Enjoy the live/work space at The Sailhouse Lofts where New York sophistication meets the Santa Monica Beach lifestyle. This private top floor, corner unit is located at the corner of Main & Marine, just a few steps from Venice, the beach, fine dining & endless shopping. Designer features include an open loft floor plan with abundant light, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, Corian counters, epoxy-coated concrete floors, balcony overlooking Main, two side-by-side parking spaces, storage, central heat & AC. This loft can be set up as an office, or used as a one or two bedroom living space. Virtual Tour Here: https://tinyurl.com/wvz7hwl