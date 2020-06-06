All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 2021 California Ave #5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
2021 California Ave #5
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:10 PM

2021 California Ave #5

2021 California Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Wilshire-Montana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2021 California Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
lobby
Santa Monica Condo for Lease - A rare opportunity to lease a three-bedroom, two-bathroom condominium located in the center of Santa Monica: 2-milles to the beach, Expo Line station, and Third Street Promenade; walk to Whole Foods, Montana Avenue shops and restaurants, and Wilshire Blvd. This spacious condo overlooks a sparkling pool and landscaped courtyard.
Living room with adjoining dining area features fireplace, ceiling fan, and patio door that opens onto private patio area.
Newly refinished, dark-stained hardwood floors throughout.
Freshly painted throughout.
Large galley kitchen with granite counter tops; stainless-steel sink with disposal, dishwasher, and stainless appliances: refrigerator, gas range, new oven.
Two-full bathroom both with bathtub/shower recently remodeled with new tile.
Bedrooms have generous closet space with custom shelving, ceiling fans, and mirrored wardrobe doors.
Two-assigned parking spaces (tandem), one with garage door with opener (also great for storage), and one covered space.
Quiet, smaller condominium building with pool, community room, bicycle storage and lobby with entry system.
Coin-operated laundry room.
May consider one small pet (25 lbs. or under) with additional deposit
Approximately 1,166 square feet

(RLNE5137233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 California Ave #5 have any available units?
2021 California Ave #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2021 California Ave #5 have?
Some of 2021 California Ave #5's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2021 California Ave #5 currently offering any rent specials?
2021 California Ave #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 California Ave #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2021 California Ave #5 is pet friendly.
Does 2021 California Ave #5 offer parking?
Yes, 2021 California Ave #5 offers parking.
Does 2021 California Ave #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2021 California Ave #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 California Ave #5 have a pool?
Yes, 2021 California Ave #5 has a pool.
Does 2021 California Ave #5 have accessible units?
No, 2021 California Ave #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 California Ave #5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2021 California Ave #5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2021 California Ave #5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2021 California Ave #5 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles