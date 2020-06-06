2021 California Ave #5

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking pool bike storage garage lobby

Santa Monica Condo for Lease - A rare opportunity to lease a three-bedroom, two-bathroom condominium located in the center of Santa Monica: 2-milles to the beach, Expo Line station, and Third Street Promenade; walk to Whole Foods, Montana Avenue shops and restaurants, and Wilshire Blvd. This spacious condo overlooks a sparkling pool and landscaped courtyard.

Living room with adjoining dining area features fireplace, ceiling fan, and patio door that opens onto private patio area.

Newly refinished, dark-stained hardwood floors throughout.

Freshly painted throughout.

Large galley kitchen with granite counter tops; stainless-steel sink with disposal, dishwasher, and stainless appliances: refrigerator, gas range, new oven.

Two-full bathroom both with bathtub/shower recently remodeled with new tile.

Bedrooms have generous closet space with custom shelving, ceiling fans, and mirrored wardrobe doors.

Two-assigned parking spaces (tandem), one with garage door with opener (also great for storage), and one covered space.

Quiet, smaller condominium building with pool, community room, bicycle storage and lobby with entry system.

Coin-operated laundry room.

May consider one small pet (25 lbs. or under) with additional deposit

Approximately 1,166 square feet



(RLNE5137233)