All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 202 SAN VICENTE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
202 SAN VICENTE
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:35 AM

202 SAN VICENTE

202 West San Vicente Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
North of Montana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

202 West San Vicente Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 SAN VICENTE have any available units?
202 SAN VICENTE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
Is 202 SAN VICENTE currently offering any rent specials?
202 SAN VICENTE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 SAN VICENTE pet-friendly?
No, 202 SAN VICENTE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 202 SAN VICENTE offer parking?
Yes, 202 SAN VICENTE offers parking.
Does 202 SAN VICENTE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 SAN VICENTE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 SAN VICENTE have a pool?
No, 202 SAN VICENTE does not have a pool.
Does 202 SAN VICENTE have accessible units?
No, 202 SAN VICENTE does not have accessible units.
Does 202 SAN VICENTE have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 SAN VICENTE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 SAN VICENTE have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 SAN VICENTE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles