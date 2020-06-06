All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated June 20 2020 at 8:37 AM

1901 6th Street

1901 6th Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1901 6th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Garden style apartments, public transportation, freeway access, 6 blocks from the beach, 4 blocks from main street Santa Monica.
.

Amenities: Public transportation, freeway access, 6 blocks from the beach, 4 blocks from main street Santa Monica, pet friendly (with deposit), wood floors, walk-in closet, radiant heating, blinds, Deposit: one months rent, upon approval.
Utilities: Water.
Appliances: oven, range, fridge, on-site laundry.
Parking: 1 garage space, street parking
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/santa-monica-1-bed-1-bath/6449/

IT490618 - IT49MC6449

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 6th Street have any available units?
1901 6th Street has a unit available for $2,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1901 6th Street have?
Some of 1901 6th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1901 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1901 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1901 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1901 6th Street does offer parking.
Does 1901 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 6th Street have a pool?
No, 1901 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1901 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 1901 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1901 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1901 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
