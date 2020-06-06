1901 6th Street

Amenities
Garden style apartments, public transportation, freeway access, 6 blocks from the beach, 4 blocks from main street Santa Monica.
.
Amenities: Public transportation, freeway access, 6 blocks from the beach, 4 blocks from main street Santa Monica, pet friendly (with deposit), wood floors, walk-in closet, radiant heating, blinds, Deposit: one months rent, upon approval.
Utilities: Water.
Appliances: oven, range, fridge, on-site laundry.
Parking: 1 garage space, street parking
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/santa-monica-1-bed-1-bath/6449/
IT490618 - IT49MC6449