Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1847 Euclid St

1847 Euclid Street · No Longer Available
Location

1847 Euclid Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
furnished
SANTA MONICA, 90405 /N. OF PICO and W. of 14th Street / Close to Santa Monica College and the beach/ FURNISHED ONE BEDROOM / This one bedroom one bathroom cottage-style apartment is partially furnished and decorated. COMES WITH FURNISHINGS INCLUDED, THIS HOME-LIKE UNIT HAS HARDWOOD FLOORS, A REAR PATIO, DINING AREA, APPLIANCES. Seven-unit property with a large open common area yard space. Amenities include: furniture, artwork, lighting, refrigerator and gas stove. Owner may consider a pet with an additional deposit depending on breed and temperament of the pet. Pet interview required. One garage parking space. Water, trash and electric included. No smoking. One-year lease $2,495 monthly rent, $3,495 security deposit. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1847 Euclid St have any available units?
1847 Euclid St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1847 Euclid St have?
Some of 1847 Euclid St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1847 Euclid St currently offering any rent specials?
1847 Euclid St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1847 Euclid St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1847 Euclid St is pet friendly.
Does 1847 Euclid St offer parking?
Yes, 1847 Euclid St offers parking.
Does 1847 Euclid St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1847 Euclid St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1847 Euclid St have a pool?
No, 1847 Euclid St does not have a pool.
Does 1847 Euclid St have accessible units?
No, 1847 Euclid St does not have accessible units.
Does 1847 Euclid St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1847 Euclid St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1847 Euclid St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1847 Euclid St does not have units with air conditioning.

