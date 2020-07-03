1847 Euclid St

Amenities

SANTA MONICA, 90405 /N. OF PICO and W. of 14th Street / Close to Santa Monica College and the beach/ FURNISHED ONE BEDROOM / This one bedroom one bathroom cottage-style apartment is partially furnished and decorated. COMES WITH FURNISHINGS INCLUDED, THIS HOME-LIKE UNIT HAS HARDWOOD FLOORS, A REAR PATIO, DINING AREA, APPLIANCES. Seven-unit property with a large open common area yard space. Amenities include: furniture, artwork, lighting, refrigerator and gas stove. Owner may consider a pet with an additional deposit depending on breed and temperament of the pet. Pet interview required. One garage parking space. Water, trash and electric included. No smoking. One-year lease $2,495 monthly rent, $3,495 security deposit. Available now.