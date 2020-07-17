1837 12th Street Unit #4

Amenities
Newly built, luxury town home for rent. Perfect location, blocks from the beach, restaurants and shopping!! - Newly constructed built in 2015, luxury 3 level Spanish style town home with ocean and mountain views from the rooftop. This town home offers hardwood floors throughout; gourmet kitchen with solid modern stone counter tops, high-end stainless steel appliances, custom maple cabinets, dual pane windows, air conditioning, walk-in closets and an open space plan. Large master suite with a modern master bathroom. Bedroom 2 & 3 are perfect for children and/ or an office. The 4th bedroom is larger and has an attached full bathroom. This town home also includes a private patio and balcony, great for entertaining or just relaxing. Private gated attached 2 car garage, and is walking distance to the beach along with easy access to the 10 freeway. Extra features include video surveillance/alarm systems, handicapped access and elevator. Water and trash included. Lease term and furnishings negotiable.
Small/ quiet pets allowed with additional pet rent and pet deposit.
Note: Please send your request to schedule a showing through the website you see/find our listing or email: daisy.mypminc@gmail.com.
(RLNE1831024)