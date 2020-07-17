All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1837 12th Street Unit #4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1837 12th Street Unit #4
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

1837 12th Street Unit #4

1837 12th Street · (310) 370-1454
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Pico
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1837 12th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1837 12th Street Unit #4 · Avail. now

$6,900

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
alarm system
courtyard
elevator
parking
garage
new construction
Newly built, luxury town home for rent. Perfect location, blocks from the beach, restaurants and shopping!! - Newly constructed built in 2015, luxury 3 level Spanish style town home with ocean and mountain views from the rooftop. This town home offers hardwood floors throughout; gourmet kitchen with solid modern stone counter tops, high-end stainless steel appliances, custom maple cabinets, dual pane windows, air conditioning, walk-in closets and an open space plan. Large master suite with a modern master bathroom. Bedroom 2 & 3 are perfect for children and/ or an office. The 4th bedroom is larger and has an attached full bathroom. This town home also includes a private patio and balcony, great for entertaining or just relaxing. Private gated attached 2 car garage, and is walking distance to the beach along with easy access to the 10 freeway. Extra features include video surveillance/alarm systems, handicapped access and elevator. Water and trash included. Lease term and furnishings negotiable.

Small/ quiet pets allowed with additional pet rent and pet deposit.

Note: Please send your request to schedule a showing through the website you see/find our listing or email: daisy.mypminc@gmail.com.

(RLNE1831024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1837 12th Street Unit #4 have any available units?
1837 12th Street Unit #4 has a unit available for $6,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1837 12th Street Unit #4 have?
Some of 1837 12th Street Unit #4's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1837 12th Street Unit #4 currently offering any rent specials?
1837 12th Street Unit #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1837 12th Street Unit #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1837 12th Street Unit #4 is pet friendly.
Does 1837 12th Street Unit #4 offer parking?
Yes, 1837 12th Street Unit #4 offers parking.
Does 1837 12th Street Unit #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1837 12th Street Unit #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1837 12th Street Unit #4 have a pool?
No, 1837 12th Street Unit #4 does not have a pool.
Does 1837 12th Street Unit #4 have accessible units?
Yes, 1837 12th Street Unit #4 has accessible units.
Does 1837 12th Street Unit #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1837 12th Street Unit #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1837 12th Street Unit #4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1837 12th Street Unit #4 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1837 12th Street Unit #4?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
NMS Pacifico
1445 9th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAPalmdale, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity