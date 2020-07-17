1837 12th Street Unit #4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible alarm system courtyard elevator parking garage new construction

Newly built, luxury town home for rent. Perfect location, blocks from the beach, restaurants and shopping!! - Newly constructed built in 2015, luxury 3 level Spanish style town home with ocean and mountain views from the rooftop. This town home offers hardwood floors throughout; gourmet kitchen with solid modern stone counter tops, high-end stainless steel appliances, custom maple cabinets, dual pane windows, air conditioning, walk-in closets and an open space plan. Large master suite with a modern master bathroom. Bedroom 2 & 3 are perfect for children and/ or an office. The 4th bedroom is larger and has an attached full bathroom. This town home also includes a private patio and balcony, great for entertaining or just relaxing. Private gated attached 2 car garage, and is walking distance to the beach along with easy access to the 10 freeway. Extra features include video surveillance/alarm systems, handicapped access and elevator. Water and trash included. Lease term and furnishings negotiable.



Small/ quiet pets allowed with additional pet rent and pet deposit.



Note: Please send your request to schedule a showing through the website you see/find our listing or email: daisy.mypminc@gmail.com.



(RLNE1831024)