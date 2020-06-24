All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1751 APPIAN Way

1751 Appian Way · No Longer Available
Location

1751 Appian Way, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Downtown Santa Monica

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
hot tub
Ocean-front, designer-furnished 3BD + 3BA unit with head-on views of the Pacific. Located right across from the sand and sea. Built in 2011, this unit features spectacular views from the living room and master bedroom, vaulted ceilings, wood floors, plantation shutters throughout, a chef's kitchen with Italian Poggenpohl cabinetry and Viking/Sub Zero appliances. Laundry is inside. A quiet secure building with 3 car side-by-side parking. Ideally situated between Main St and 3rd St Promenade, close to all the conveniences and restaurants of all of the city's main attractions. Come live the dream Santa Monica lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1751 APPIAN Way have any available units?
1751 APPIAN Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1751 APPIAN Way have?
Some of 1751 APPIAN Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1751 APPIAN Way currently offering any rent specials?
1751 APPIAN Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1751 APPIAN Way pet-friendly?
No, 1751 APPIAN Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1751 APPIAN Way offer parking?
Yes, 1751 APPIAN Way offers parking.
Does 1751 APPIAN Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1751 APPIAN Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1751 APPIAN Way have a pool?
No, 1751 APPIAN Way does not have a pool.
Does 1751 APPIAN Way have accessible units?
No, 1751 APPIAN Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1751 APPIAN Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1751 APPIAN Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1751 APPIAN Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1751 APPIAN Way does not have units with air conditioning.
