1751 APPIAN Way

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking hot tub

Ocean-front, designer-furnished 3BD + 3BA unit with head-on views of the Pacific. Located right across from the sand and sea. Built in 2011, this unit features spectacular views from the living room and master bedroom, vaulted ceilings, wood floors, plantation shutters throughout, a chef's kitchen with Italian Poggenpohl cabinetry and Viking/Sub Zero appliances. Laundry is inside. A quiet secure building with 3 car side-by-side parking. Ideally situated between Main St and 3rd St Promenade, close to all the conveniences and restaurants of all of the city's main attractions. Come live the dream Santa Monica lifestyle.