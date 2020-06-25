1712 FRANKLIN Street

Bright and spacious 2 bedroom townhome located in a well kept clean building on a charming and quiet tree-lined street. Open and bright living room with a large kitchen and dining space. Close to all new developments and shops/restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
