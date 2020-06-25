All apartments in Santa Monica
1712 FRANKLIN Street

1712 Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1712 Franklin Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
Bright and spacious 2 bedroom townhome located in a well kept clean building on a charming and quiet tree-lined street. Open and bright living room with a large kitchen and dining space. Close to all new developments and shops/restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 FRANKLIN Street have any available units?
1712 FRANKLIN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
Is 1712 FRANKLIN Street currently offering any rent specials?
1712 FRANKLIN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 FRANKLIN Street pet-friendly?
No, 1712 FRANKLIN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1712 FRANKLIN Street offer parking?
Yes, 1712 FRANKLIN Street offers parking.
Does 1712 FRANKLIN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1712 FRANKLIN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 FRANKLIN Street have a pool?
No, 1712 FRANKLIN Street does not have a pool.
Does 1712 FRANKLIN Street have accessible units?
No, 1712 FRANKLIN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 FRANKLIN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1712 FRANKLIN Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1712 FRANKLIN Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1712 FRANKLIN Street does not have units with air conditioning.
