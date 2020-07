Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher elevator microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator

Want to live in the heart of hip downtown Santa Monica - without breaking the bank? Our spacious two-bedroom Santa Monica apartments and studio apartments are what you're seeking.From the Third Street Promenade to Santa Monica Pier to Santa Monica Place, it's all right here. Like running or biking? This is where you want to be. 1537 on 7th is also close by the 10 Freeway, so getting out of town is no sweat.Make your new home at 1537 on 7th!