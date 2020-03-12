1537 15th St. 102

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Unit 102 Available 07/01/20 3 bd/2.5 ba Santa Monica Townhouse!! - Property Id: 262117



Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome for rent in sunny Santa Monica!!



Come tour this multi-story townhome featuring new appliances, countertops, bar-style kitchen area, additional bar area for entertaining guests, washer/dryer in unit, central AC/Heating, ceiling fans, fresh paint, carpeted bedrooms and staircase.



2 underground parking spots included.



ALL IN A PET FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD!

