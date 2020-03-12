All apartments in Santa Monica
1537 15th St. 102
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1537 15th St. 102

1537 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1537 15th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit 102 Available 07/01/20 3 bd/2.5 ba Santa Monica Townhouse!! - Property Id: 262117

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome for rent in sunny Santa Monica!!

Come tour this multi-story townhome featuring new appliances, countertops, bar-style kitchen area, additional bar area for entertaining guests, washer/dryer in unit, central AC/Heating, ceiling fans, fresh paint, carpeted bedrooms and staircase.

2 underground parking spots included.

ALL IN A PET FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262117
Property Id 262117

(RLNE5836941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1537 15th St. 102 have any available units?
1537 15th St. 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1537 15th St. 102 have?
Some of 1537 15th St. 102's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1537 15th St. 102 currently offering any rent specials?
1537 15th St. 102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1537 15th St. 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1537 15th St. 102 is pet friendly.
Does 1537 15th St. 102 offer parking?
Yes, 1537 15th St. 102 does offer parking.
Does 1537 15th St. 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1537 15th St. 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1537 15th St. 102 have a pool?
No, 1537 15th St. 102 does not have a pool.
Does 1537 15th St. 102 have accessible units?
No, 1537 15th St. 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 1537 15th St. 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1537 15th St. 102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1537 15th St. 102 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1537 15th St. 102 has units with air conditioning.
