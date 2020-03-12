1537 15th St. 102

Amenities
Unit 102 Available 07/01/20 3 bd/2.5 ba Santa Monica Townhouse!! - Property Id: 262117
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome for rent in sunny Santa Monica!!
Come tour this multi-story townhome featuring new appliances, countertops, bar-style kitchen area, additional bar area for entertaining guests, washer/dryer in unit, central AC/Heating, ceiling fans, fresh paint, carpeted bedrooms and staircase.
2 underground parking spots included.
ALL IN A PET FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262117
(RLNE5836941)