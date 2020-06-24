1531 16th St

Amenities
Vintage Style Home with Yard - Property Id: 104973
Charming home with private enclosedlm yard. 2 bd. fully furnished short term rental. Bright home king bed and full bed. dining area. 2 flat screen tv's bathroom has shower only. one car parking on gated property. rear home in a tri-plex. Great area close to Beach/Pier/3 rd Street Mall, steps to Metro and Park. avail 6 months.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/104973
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4762374)