Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:34 AM

1531 16th St

1531 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1531 16th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Vintage Style Home with Yard - Property Id: 104973

Charming home with private enclosedlm yard. 2 bd. fully furnished short term rental. Bright home king bed and full bed. dining area. 2 flat screen tv's bathroom has shower only. one car parking on gated property. rear home in a tri-plex. Great area close to Beach/Pier/3 rd Street Mall, steps to Metro and Park. avail 6 months.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/104973
Property Id 104973

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4762374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1531 16th St have any available units?
1531 16th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1531 16th St have?
Some of 1531 16th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1531 16th St currently offering any rent specials?
1531 16th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 16th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1531 16th St is pet friendly.
Does 1531 16th St offer parking?
Yes, 1531 16th St offers parking.
Does 1531 16th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1531 16th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 16th St have a pool?
No, 1531 16th St does not have a pool.
Does 1531 16th St have accessible units?
No, 1531 16th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 16th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1531 16th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1531 16th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1531 16th St does not have units with air conditioning.
