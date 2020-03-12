1528 6th St.

Amenities
Minimum lease term of thirty (30) days
Pursuant to City of Santa Monica City codes, this rental is available only as a primary residence. Amazing location! Right in the heart of Santa Monica, you are 1 min walking distance to all the classy boutiques, trendy shops, outstanding restaurants, & popular celebrity-sighting cafes of Santa Monica.
I have more 1-2 bedroom properties in the same building or same area for various prices. Please ask for more information.
This beautiful place is 1 min WALKING from :
The cities best boutiques,Santa Monica hottest restaurants. The best location at a great price! all over Santa Monica Large two bedrooms suite is located right on 3rd St central to shopping.
* Luxurious suite with full equipped kitchen
* 1020 Sq.ft [or] 95 M2
* See below for pictures
* 2 Min walking for the Santa Monica promenade all the hot spots
* Washer/Dryer in the building
* 2 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms
* Queen size bed on each bedroom and big sofa bed in the living room
* Cable Television, DVD player and Wireless Internet
* Garage parking included
* Swimming pool and hot tub