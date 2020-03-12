All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

1528 6th St.

1528 6th Street · (201) 845-7300
Location

1528 6th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mid-City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
hot tub
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Minimum lease term of thirty (30) days

Pursuant to City of Santa Monica City codes, this rental is available only as a primary residence. Amazing location! Right in the heart of Santa Monica, you are 1 min walking distance to all the classy boutiques, trendy shops, outstanding restaurants, & popular celebrity-sighting cafes of Santa Monica.

I have more 1-2 bedroom properties in the same building or same area for various prices. Please ask for more information.

This beautiful place is 1 min WALKING from :

The cities best boutiques,Santa Monica hottest restaurants. The best location at a great price! all over Santa Monica Large two bedrooms suite is located right on 3rd St central to shopping.

* Luxurious suite with full equipped kitchen

* 1020 Sq.ft [or] 95 M2

* See below for pictures

* 2 Min walking for the Santa Monica promenade all the hot spots

* Washer/Dryer in the building

* 2 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms

* Queen size bed on each bedroom and big sofa bed in the living room

* Cable Television, DVD player and Wireless Internet

* Garage parking included

* Swimming pool and hot tub

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1528 6th St. have any available units?
1528 6th St. has a unit available for $4,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1528 6th St. have?
Some of 1528 6th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1528 6th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1528 6th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 6th St. pet-friendly?
No, 1528 6th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1528 6th St. offer parking?
Yes, 1528 6th St. does offer parking.
Does 1528 6th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1528 6th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 6th St. have a pool?
Yes, 1528 6th St. has a pool.
Does 1528 6th St. have accessible units?
No, 1528 6th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 6th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1528 6th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1528 6th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1528 6th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
