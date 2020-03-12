1528 6th St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Minimum lease term of thirty (30) days



Pursuant to City of Santa Monica City codes, this rental is available only as a primary residence. Amazing location! Right in the heart of Santa Monica, you are 1 min walking distance to all the classy boutiques, trendy shops, outstanding restaurants, & popular celebrity-sighting cafes of Santa Monica.



I have more 1-2 bedroom properties in the same building or same area for various prices. Please ask for more information.



This beautiful place is 1 min WALKING from :



The cities best boutiques,Santa Monica hottest restaurants. The best location at a great price! all over Santa Monica Large two bedrooms suite is located right on 3rd St central to shopping.



* Luxurious suite with full equipped kitchen



* 1020 Sq.ft [or] 95 M2



* 2 Min walking for the Santa Monica promenade all the hot spots



* Washer/Dryer in the building



* 2 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms



* Queen size bed on each bedroom and big sofa bed in the living room



* Cable Television, DVD player and Wireless Internet



* Garage parking included



* Swimming pool and hot tub