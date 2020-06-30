All apartments in Santa Monica
1514 Princeton Street

1514 Princeton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1514 Princeton Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CHARMING SANTA MONICA HOME IN PRIME LOCATION, TWO BEDROOMS, ONE BATHROOM, TWO CAR GARAGE, 890SF, 4998SF LOT, BIG BACK YARD. CLOSE TO BEACHES, CORPORATE OFFICES, TRENDY SHOPS, HIP RESTAURANTS. GREAT LOCATION!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 Princeton Street have any available units?
1514 Princeton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
Is 1514 Princeton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1514 Princeton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 Princeton Street pet-friendly?
No, 1514 Princeton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1514 Princeton Street offer parking?
Yes, 1514 Princeton Street offers parking.
Does 1514 Princeton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1514 Princeton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 Princeton Street have a pool?
No, 1514 Princeton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1514 Princeton Street have accessible units?
No, 1514 Princeton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 Princeton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1514 Princeton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1514 Princeton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1514 Princeton Street does not have units with air conditioning.

