Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 150 OCEAN PARK BLVD..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
150 OCEAN PARK BLVD.
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:43 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
150 OCEAN PARK BLVD.
150 Ocean Park Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Ocean Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
150 Ocean Park Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 150 OCEAN PARK BLVD. have any available units?
150 OCEAN PARK BLVD. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Santa Monica, CA
.
Is 150 OCEAN PARK BLVD. currently offering any rent specials?
150 OCEAN PARK BLVD. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 OCEAN PARK BLVD. pet-friendly?
No, 150 OCEAN PARK BLVD. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Santa Monica
.
Does 150 OCEAN PARK BLVD. offer parking?
Yes, 150 OCEAN PARK BLVD. offers parking.
Does 150 OCEAN PARK BLVD. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 OCEAN PARK BLVD. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 OCEAN PARK BLVD. have a pool?
No, 150 OCEAN PARK BLVD. does not have a pool.
Does 150 OCEAN PARK BLVD. have accessible units?
No, 150 OCEAN PARK BLVD. does not have accessible units.
Does 150 OCEAN PARK BLVD. have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 OCEAN PARK BLVD. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 OCEAN PARK BLVD. have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 OCEAN PARK BLVD. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402
NMS 1427
1427 7th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Similar Pages
Santa Monica 1 Bedrooms
Santa Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly Apartments
Santa Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CA
Downey, CA
Simi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Whittier, CA
Newport Beach, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mid City
Pico
Ocean Park
Wilshire Montana
Downtown Santa Monica
North Of Montana
Apartments Near Colleges
Santa Monica College
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles